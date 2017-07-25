Letter: C M Holborow, July 25, 2017

In response to the letter about a motorway destroying our way of life (Lynn News, July 14), I totally agree with Richard JC English about the link to North West Norfolk.

This area has been an idyllic place to live and much appreciated by anyone who has experienced life in the South East. Motoring has been joy and the countryside outstanding. However it is with real concern that developers from outside the county are moving in and planning masses of houses with no regard to the affect this will have on our infrastructure not to mention the environment as a whole. Already we are seeing big hold-ups in and out of Lynn and this is not now just due to holiday traffic. It has become a nightmare and a motorway link will further exacerbate the situation. Planners, councils and developers need to think carefully before this lovely part of the country is destroyed.