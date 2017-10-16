Lidl announces regional 500 jobs boost as Heacham store takes shape

Work continues to progress on the £4.5 million supermarket at Heacham for Lidl, which today made a announcement about another major investment due to create up to 500 jobs.

Framework for the store on the former RJ Stainsby garage site has been put into position and passers-by on the A149 can begin to see the structure take shape.

Planning approval for the store was finally given in January following rejection of an earlier application last year amid concerns relating to the traffic and design of the building.

Today Lidl announced that it is planning its largest UK regional distribution centre in Peterborough, which will result in 500 new jobs in the area. It signed contracts on a 34-acre site which will become the supermarket chain’s 15th and largest distribution centre. The project underlines Lidl UK’s ambitious expansion plans to invest £1.45 billion in the UK between 2017 and 2018.

The Heacham store adds to the business’s portfolio of 670 stores in the UK, where it now employs more than 20,500 people.