Lynn based Chalcroft walks off with cool national award

Lynn based construction firm Chalcroft has achieved a cool result having just been named Coldstore Construction Company of the Year at this year’s Temperature Controlled Storage and Distribution Awards.

The annual awards celebrate best practice in temperature controlled storage and distribution across the UK. With judges looking for a construction company that is active in the building of temperature controlled structures and considered to be the ‘go-to’ contractor when such buildings are required, Chalcroft was formally recognised as an industry leader.

Mark Reeve, chairman of Chalcroft Holdings Ltd, said: “We’ve been working in the industry for more than three decades now and are proud to have built a reputation for quality and reliability, something which is reflected by this award win. We begin every project by developing an in-depth understanding of our customers’ short-term needs and longer-term vision.

“These insights, combined with decades of experience, puts us in a strong position to deliver an outstanding service and exceed customer expectations. This approach is what has allowed us to build such a strong reputation across the UK construction industry.”

Hosted at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, Chalcroft’s award was presented by Trevor Jacobs, of Carbon8Lighting.

Chalcroft is a leading construction contractor, specialising in both new builds and extensions to warehouses and distribution centres, including coldstore and temperature-controlled storage facilities.