Lynn care company bakes festive treats for clients

The owner of Lynn-based care company, Home Instead Senior Care has opened the doors to her kitchen once again, baking over 600 mince pies for her elderly clients and members of the local community.

This is the ninth consecutive year that Jeannette McEwan has baked and delivered her homemade mince pies. Since opening in 2008, Jeannette has transformed her kitchen into a mince pie factory every year with a little help from her colleagues, friends and family.

She said: “Christmas is such a special time of year for so many people, but it is also a time when many can feel isolated or lonely. Here at Home Instead we provide companionship-led care to older people every day and our mince pie baking marathon is just another way that we keep in touch with local residents and clients.

“It’s a joy to see people’s faces when we deliver our home baked treats, and it makes all the hard work worthwhile. We always try and go that extra mile to do something special for our clients but think it is especially important at this time of year that they feel loved and cared for.”

The festive treats were baked and delivered by Jeannette McEwan, Tom McEwan (operations manager), Tracey Stanford (care manager), Laura Atkinson (head of caregiver experience), Julie Collins (field supervisor) and Rachael Carter (office administration).

For more information on Home Instead please call 01553 764 664 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/westnorfolk