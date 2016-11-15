Lynn motor business joins growing HiQ network

An established motor business in Lynn has joined the HiQ network as a franchise store.

Weeting Tyres is based in North Street, and has decided to add this store to the HiQ franchise network. Weeting Tyres, which remains the business owner, was already a long-term partner with HiQ.

HiQ stores in Ipswich, Chelmsford and Bury St Edmunds have been part of HiQ’s franchise network for the last five years.

The Lynn store provides services including exhausts, brakes, battery and wheel alignment. With fully equipped commercial and agricultural vans on site, customers of the Lynn site are covered by a 24-hour service agreement. Operating as HiQ King’s Lynn, these services will continue to be provided to the store’s existing customer base, as well as offered to HiQ Network customers.

Weeting Tyres is well-known throughout East Anglia and boasts over 50 years’ experience between mangers Mark Buckenham and Moss Razavi. Focusing on building relationships, the Lynn store has a customer-centric ethos. This sits well within the HiQ standard, and is the reason why the store has been trusted to work on some of HiQ’s biggest customers for some time.

Kevin Page, store manager at Lynn explained why the decision was made to join the HiQ network: “We have been working with HiQ for some time on their customer contracts. As three of our other stores are part of the HiQ network it seemed like an obvious step forward. I am looking forward to sharing expertise and growing our customer base together with HiQ. This is a really exciting step forward for our store.”

Craig Sprigmore, retail director UK & I for HiQ, said: “Weeting Tyres is a partner we have had for some time, and is well established in East Anglia. The re-branding of the Lynn store to HiQ King’s Lynn is an exciting step for us, as the HiQ franchise network continues to grow in this area. As with the existing Weeting Tyres stores, which are currently part of the HiQ network, we provide support from our head office retail team, along with marketing tools and promotions. HiQ looks forward to further growing our network in this part of the country.”