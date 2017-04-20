Lynn News continues its recruitment drive

The Lynn News, proud to be the town’s oldest and most read newspaper throughout West Norfolk, is recruiting.

The future is exciting for the paper, which was taken over by Iliffe Media, a private, family concern based in Cambridge, earlier this year.

The move signalled a brand new start for the Lynn News based in Purfleet Street and changes ahead will focus on putting customers first.

During the weeks and months ahead readers and advertisers alike are going to benefit from big improvements, including more news, more community interaction and a huge investment.

The doors to the office in Purfleet Street are now open for business on a daily basis once again having been forced to close at one point.

From feedback from customers it’s already clear that this is welcome news and therefore the search is on to find the right person who wants to join a winning team as a receptionist in the front office.

The role is ideal for someone who is outgoing, enjoys meeting people and is able to turn their hand to a diverse range of situations. For example, it may be helping someone who wants to place an In Memoriam notice to remember a loved one, or it could be to announce an occasion to celebrate, such as a special birthday, engagement or wedding.

It is a rewarding role and the receptionist will be joining a supportive team.

The position is full time, but part time hours will be considered. Anyone interested in applying should contact media sales manager Scott Young by emailing scott.young@iliffepublishing.co.uk