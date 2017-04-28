Lynn News editor is guest speaker at West Norfolk Business Breakfast in King’s Lynn

Mark Leslie, the editor of the Lynn News, was the guest speaker at the West Norfolk Business Breakfast meeting organised by the Chamber of Commerce in the Linnets Lounge at King’s Lynn Town FC in The Walks.

The editor spoke on the subject of Fake News, which has come to such prominence in the past six months.

He said that the proliferation of fake news was a threat to all of us and posed questions for both the mainstream media and for the likes of Google and Facebook, who had done too little to combat the menace. After he spoke there was a lively question-and-answer session.