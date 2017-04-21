Lynn News editor to address Chamber

Fake news and how it could impact on businesses will be the subject of a talk due to be given by Lynn News editor Mark Leslie next week.

He will be addressing up to 60 delegates who will be attending the West Norfolk Business Breakfast at Lynn Town Football Club in The Walks on Tuesday.

Fake news has been around a long time but has risen to prominence since the term has been widely used by US President Donald Trump, accusing the media of distorting the truth.

Mark will look at the challenges fake news poses, not only to the legitimate media but also to all companies. The Norfolk Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting from 8am to 10am is for members only, but anyone interested in attending should contact membership@norfolkchamber.co.uk