Lynn’s BNI Vancouver Chapter welcomes businesses to open day

Lynn’s BNI Vancouver Chapter, which last year generated a record-breaking £1.77 million pounds of invoiced business for its 28 members, is holding an open day on Thursday, February 23.

Chapter vice-president Glen Piggott, of Castle Rising-based web design company Sound Wave Marketing, said: “Our open day is an ideal opportunity for other local business owners and budding entrepreneurs to attend one of our weekly breakfast meetings and discover how BNI can grow their business too.

“Judging from the initial response it looks as though our open day will be just as busy, if not busier than last year, so we would encourage business owners wishing to attend to book their seat before 5pm on Monday, February 20, as places are limited.”

BNI Vancouver Chapter meets at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) and any business owners wishing to attend should call Glen on 01553 380264 or send an email to openday@bnikingslynn.co.uk