Major expansion at King’s Lynn company creates more jobs and generates increased exports

Family run Lynn business Polar Systems which produces a range of food processing solutions is developing its global marketplace thanks to major expansion.

During the past two years more than £2.7 million has been invested in technology and technical design at the Oldmedow Road firm on Hardwick Industrial Estate. In addition the business has just bought a neighbouring factory, which has more than trebled the existing production space and will open the doors to significant growth leading to the creation of new jobs.

Last Thursday more than 60 guests were invited to Polar Systems for an open day, the first of its kind for the company, to display its machines. These included a stainless steel six-metre barrel washer for potatoes with a processing output of 50 tonnes per hour, which is one of the largest root crop washers on the market. Also on show was a stainless steel popcorn production line completed in house by Polar Systems which is capable of transforming the raw ingredient into a sweet, salty or flavoured popcorn. This is destined for export to a large concern in Europe.

Another item featured was a wet and dry additions system used to flavour products including popcorn and crisps.

The open day was organised ahead of a snack food exhibition which the firm will be attending in June at Vienna.

Among the family members involved in Polar Systems are director Peter Gamble, and his sons Ashley and Adrian. Peter said: “We have increased our production space from 25,000sq ft to over 80,000sq ft by buying the factory to the rear of our existing site. This will allow for better facilities and more space to bring efficiencies to the production process. It will allow fabricators to build machines in their own dedicated spaces and the company to further increase it machine offering.

“This expansion will also allow the company to provide additional services to other local food producers and engineering companies. The expansion will make Polar Systems the largest engineering company specialising in the production of food machinery,in terms of floor space, the town has seen in living memory.

“It will also create jobs for designers, fabricators, site crews, machinists, electricians and support staff.”