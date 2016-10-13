Major expansion plans for Samuels Farm Shop and Butchers at Walpole St Andrew

Major development plans for Samuels Farm Shop and Butchers in Walpole St Andrew are set to turn it into a leading family destination.

Numerous new jobs will be created as the project includes the building of a new coffee shop and restaurant serving quality, locally-sourced food. The existing shop will double in size and new play areas, indoors and out, will be installed.

Planning permission is already in place and owner, Ben Human, a former fireman, will be rolling up his sleeves to get stuck into some of the construction work himself.

“I built the shop myself at the outset. It took me two years to build it on my own,” said Ben, who opened Samuels Farm Shop 18 months ago and has seen it go from strength to strength. “Overall we are set to quadruple in size. We are going to have a much wider range of products and will have a fish counter and sell local cheeses among many other locally-sourced items.

“There’s going to be a huge coffee shop and restaurant, which will mean taking on more staff, such as chefs and managers, to run it.

“The restaurant is going to serve good, honest locally-sourced food which offers value for money. It will be top notch.

“It will be open during the daytime but I would also like to serve evening takeaways, such as fish and chips and pizza meals. There will also be a bar area.

“The play areas are important. I know that if the kiddies are happy, then so are the parents! I am aiming for the site to become a destination for a great family day out.”

The building work is due to begin shortly and it is hoped some of the project will be completed by Christmas or early next year.

“We are taking down an old greenhouse and as soon as we have done that, we hope to start the building work,” said Ben.

Since opening Samuels, which now employs ten people, has developed its range of products which now include meat, locally-grown vegetables and fruit, savouries, cakes, sweets, pickles and preserves.