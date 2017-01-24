Major investment of £1.1 million at Port of Lynn will boost economic growth across region

An investment of £1.1 million in state-of-the art crane technology is set to raise the strategic economic importance of ABP’s Port of Lynn.

The port is taking delivery of a new Mantsinen 120M hydraulic crane, which will play a central role as ABP develops its agribulks business. The crane has been supplied by Cooper Specialised Handling, the UK’s largest independent provider of port equipment,

Contributing £40 million to the regional economy, the port offers a route to international markets for local farmers and supports the construction sector.

ABP’s decision to enhance the Short Sea Port’s loading and unloading capabilities is part of a wider investment programme involving infrastructure improvements at the 97 acre site.

The Port of King’s Lynn, which supports 590 local jobs and handles over 500,000 tonnes of cargo, specialises in agribulks, including fertiliser and grain.

The Alexandra grain silo complex offers 25,000 tonne storage capacity and a 6,000 tonne silo and supplementary flat store for cereals and pulses is based at the port.

Paul Brooks, ABP’s port manager at Lynn and Lowestoft, said: “By enabling us to handle wider vessels more efficiently, the new crane will deliver significant improvements in cargo handling for our primary grain trade while also supporting our plans to develop trade in aggregates and building products.

“Increases in efficiency coupled with the enhanced service we can provide to our customers will contribute to making the port fit for the future, enabling us to support a regional economy that is likely to become increasingly reliant on export markets and the growing offshore energy industry.”

Throughout the procurement process crane operators at the Port of Lynn worked closely with Cooper Specialised Handling, both on the specification of the new crane and to design a customised lifting beam attachment that will boost productivity in the port’s bagged cargo operations.

This is the third Mantsinen crane supplied by Cooper Specialised Handling to ABP as part of a £6 million investment. Similar equipment is already in operation at ABP’s ports in Teignmouth and Swansea, while further equipment is destined for Ipswich and Garston.