Major King’s Lynn planning application could see 635 new homes

Plans to build up to 635 new homes in Lynn have been outlined in an application submitted to West Norfolk Council.

The proposal would also see a local centre, sports pitches and a car park built on a 35 hectare site west of Knights Hill.

In documents submitted to the council’s planning authority by Whistle Wood and Reffley Wood Ltd, vehicular and pedestrian access to the development are also proposed via a new roundabout on Grimston Road.

The development, which includes affordable housing, would see a mixture of homes from one-bed to five-bed built.

The plans were first revealed by Camland Developments in January last year when 650 homes were proposed, after which a public exhibition of the scheme was held at the Knights Hill Hotel in February.

Feedback from this public consultation showed that 68 per cent of those who responded to questionnaires did not support the proposals that were outlined at the time.

The main concerns identified were regarding: insufficient road infrastructure; not supportive of the proposed secondary access through Ullswater Avenue; and a need for a reduction in houses for the development.

Changes to the plan were made in light of feedback, which include the main access to the site and the new roundabout which have been relocated further west along Grimston Road, and the proposed homes along the western edge of the site have been set further back from the rear gardens of properties on Ullswater Avenue.

Key stakeholders were contacted prior to the consultation, including MPs, councillors and local schools, to inform them of the plans.

The area was identified as a ‘growth area’ by West Norfolk Council as part of its local development framework.

The plans will be heard by the council’s planning committee, including any supporting and objecting cases, before a decision is made.