Major regeneration programme lined up for Burnham Deepdale backpackers and camping site

A major regeneration programme is getting under way at Deepdale Backpackers and Camping which will see a whole new series of improvements and additions carried out over the winter.

The plans have been outlined with the return of the original creators of the business at Burnham Deepdale who are back at the helm for the first time in seven years.

Jason Borthwick and a whole new team, headed by Chris Haycock, are looking forward to implementing the project in the coming months. The former tenants have headed off for pastures new in Cumbria.

Among the changes will be new shower and toilet facilities for the campsite, electric hook-ups on some pitches, a completely refitted visitor information centre, a huge planting programme of trees and hedges and new services such as bike hire.

Said Jason: “It’s fantastic being back in control of our own destiny at Deepdale. The accommodation and visitor information centre are so important to the success of Burnham Deepdale and the wider area. Now we can make the decisions, implement the innovations we’ve been considering over the last few years, and with the new team, really make Deepdale world class.

“Dad and Mum built the first hostel in the old granary back in the 80s and ran a small campsite each August. Despite the beauty of the local area, none of us thought Deepdale would become the site it is today.

“Over the years, we added the backpackers hostel, opened the visitor information centre, and extended the camping facilities. For various reasons we leased out the facilities seven years ago. However the time is right for us to take back the helm now. The Lonely Planet used to describe Deepdale as ‘one of the best backpackers hostels in the country’ and that is where we want to be again.”

Chris Haycock and his team have already started the upgrades and improvements.

Chris said: “We are very pleased with the new team, who have exceeded our expectations already. No job has been too big for them, and we are all enjoying planning for the future, redesigning the facilities and welcoming our first customers.”

The whole team are involved in developing a programme of activities and events throughout the year. Conservation Weekends return in November and February and the team will be involved with the Deepdale Christmas Market in early December.

Despite the improvement works, the campsite and hostels are all open and welcoming customers. Booking enquiries can be made via the website www.deepdalebackpackers.co.uk or call on 01485 210256.