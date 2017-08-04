Malcolm clocks up 40 years at King’s Lynn factory

Long serving employee Malcolm Brown has clocked up 40 years at the Lynn factory which was Frigoscandia when he first joined in 1977, now known as Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd.

He spent his first two years in the pallet area and his starting salary was just 95p per hour.

Over the years he has worked in several areas including outfeed, the packing hall, carton store and spent 21 years as a freezer operative. He now works in packing hall 2 as a Sortex operator. During his service has seen name changes to Fisher Foods, Pinguin Foods and now Greenyard Frozen.

He said: “I still enjoy the work and am looking forward to any new challenges that comes my way.” A presentation was made to him by MD of Greenyard Frozen Nigel Terry and UK operations director Neil Winner.