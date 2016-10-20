Mask and headwear designer from Gaywood shortlisted for prestigious award

Mask and headwear designer Ashley Pearce, of Gaywood, will find out tomorrow whether he is the winner of a prestigious award.

He has been shortlisted for the title of Fashion Designer of the Year 2016 at the Norfolk Arts Awards due to be announced at the Hostry Festival in Norwich.

The Arts Awards are made up of 15 awards, with 30 nominations and is the Hostry Festival’s annual gala red carpet event celebrating arts and culture in Norfolk.

Ashley said: “The nomination came out of the blue, totally unexpected and I’m very honoured to be up there with some incredibly talented people.” Since Ashley, 22, set up his design label Mystic Magic he has enjoyed success both at home and overseas creating bespoke mask and headwear for clients worldwide. He has often been described as a cross between Alexander McQueen with hints of Tim Burton.

His fashion brand has featured on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and in leading fashion media, including Vogue, Tatler, Schon, and in the US, Gilded & Dark Beauty magazines.

His designs have featured on the last two series of Strictly and he is looking to design once again for the current series. His imaginative creations are also frequently in demand for events such as Royal Ascot and, last summer, for top European stylist Patrick Hausermann, commissioning Mystic Magic for a stunning crystal Ice Queen Crown for a prestigious designer’s catwalk show in Zurich..

He has also just embarked on his biggest project yet, a cutting edge fashion video to promote and showcase his designs will be premiered at the awards night and will be released on the Mystic Magic website www.mysticmagiconlione.co.uk

On the home front, business is also very encouraging with clients commissioning bespoke “his” and “her” masks, headwear for balls, weddings and birthday bashes. He is currently busy with orders for Halloween and Christmas.