More choices at Swaffham branch of travel firm as key deal signed with leading UK holiday operator

Premier Travel, which has an office in Swaffham, has sealed a deal with one of the UK’s largest holiday operators.

The travel company has signed a deal to become the booking centre for Jet2holidays from London Stansted Airport, and its 17 branches across East Anglia can now sell its low-cost package holidays for March 2017 and beyond.

To celebrate the new partnership, the independent travel firm, which has a branch in Swaffham’s Market Place, is offering early booking deals for Jet2holidays for 2017. It has already received a number of bookings.

Jet2holidays – the third largest operator in the UK – has added Stansted Airport as a new route, becoming its ninth base.

Premier Travel’s portfolio of 21 European destinations with Jet2holidays include popular family spots Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, as well as locations such as Pula and Dubrovnik in Croatia and Kos, Rhodes and Zante in Greece. The operator will be adding more destinations from Stansted over the coming months.

Paul Waters, Premier Travel director, said: “With the addition of Stansted, we are expecting to see our bookings for the operator dramatically increase, as the Essex-based airport is conveniently located near many of our branches.

“This new partnership also means we can bring even more choice and options to our customers across the East of England who may be looking for low-cost package holidays next summer.”

For further information visit the Swaffham branch or call 01760 722555.

For more about Premier Travel, visit the website: www.premier-travel.co.uk