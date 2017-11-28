More sponsors back Mayor’s Business Awards

As anticipation continues to grow ahead of the Mayor’s Business Awards 2018, this week we welcome two more organisations as category sponsors.

We’ve already had dozens of nominations for the nine awards, which will be presented at a ceremony in Lynn next March.

But if you haven’t submitted yours yet, then you’d better be quick, as the deadline for entries expires in just one week’s time.

Larkfleet Homes Norfolk and Suffolk have agreed to sponsor the Customer Care award, while NWES are supporting the Innovation award.

They have joined Brown and Co, sponsors of the Business Person of the Year category, and Mapus-Smith and Lemmon, who are supporting the Small Growing Business award, as sponsors of the awards, which are hosted by West Norfolk Council in association with the Lynn News.

The council sponsors the main award, the Mayor’s Business of the Year, while the Lynn News sponsors this year’s new award, Employee of the Year.

Brown & Co

More than 70 nominations have already been submitted for the awards, which will be presented at Lynn’s Corn Exchange in March.

Lynn News editor Mark Leslie said: “We’ve had an amazing response and I think this is going to be one of the best years ever.

“That is appropriate as our new offices at 17 Tuesday Market Place are just yards from the Corn Exchange, where the awards will be presented, and it’s going to be a night to remember.”

If you haven’t submitted your nomination yet, then you need to do it soon as the deadline is 5pm next Friday, December 1.

Anyone can make a nomination for the awards online at www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk.

Shortlisted candidates will be judged during December and January and the winners will be announced at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday, March 2.