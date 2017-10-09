More than 120 stalls lined up for Christmas market at Burnham Deepdale

Deepdale Christmas Market will once again be hosting more than 120 artisans and producers this year at three sites in the village of Burnham Deepdale.

The event which takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 1, 2 and 3 will be located at Dalegate Market, St Mary’s Church and Deepdale Backpackers and Camping.

The event, organised by Estelle Townshend and Jason Borthwick, will also include live music and a cafe raising funds in aid of homeless charity Crisis.

The market is open from 10am to 5pm each day. A full list of stalls is available on www.deepdalechristmasmarket.co.uk

A new one-way system is being introduced so cars enter the free car park from the main road and exit by driving through the farm onto Whiteways Road.