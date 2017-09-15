More than a thousand visitors get a preview of new King’s Lynn bar and deli Goldings

Visitors streamed through the doors of the former Wenns pub in Lynn’s Saturday Market Place during Sunday’s Heritage Open Day to get a preview of the new bar and deli, Goldings.

A pop-up bar was set up offering drinks.

Jess Marlow, who will be the manager when it opens later this year, said: “The day went really well – we had more than 1,400 people through the doors and the feedback was very positive. People are very excited about it and looking forward to it opening.”

The Heritage Open Day gave people the chance to see some of the interior of the Grade II listed building. Since January it has undergone extensive refurbishment, which includes converting several rooms into apartments to be used for luxury bed and breakfast.

Goldings will be run by Richard and Lucy Golding, who own the award-winning Market Bistro next door. It will offer traditional pub food from breakfast through to the evening and home-made food to take away.

Building work is in its final stages and the opening is likely to be in six to eight weeks’ time, said Jess.