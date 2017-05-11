More West Norfolk Nites lined up for businesses at King’s Lynn hotel

There’s another chance for businesses across West and North Norfolk to enjoy an evening of networking in a relaxed riverside setting in Lynn.

The next West Norfolk Nites, organised by Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the Bank House Hotel on Mondays, May 22 and June 12, between 6pm and 8pm.

The evenings are designed to give people the opportunity to make new contacts and share ideas and information about products and services, while enjoying canapes and drinks.

The evenings, regularly attended by more than 30 businesses, are free and open to all businesses.

Anyone interested in attending should book by visiting the website www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events