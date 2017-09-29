Mother and daughter savour success at their new East Rudham coffee shop

Mother and daughter team Jane Watts and Rachel Wade haven’t looked back since they decided to follow their heart and open their own cafe and gift shop business in East Rudham.

Jane’s Coffee Corner opened in July on The Green and the summer months have proved a big hit both with people living locally and those passing through on the busy A148.

They pride themselves on offering a selection of traditional home-made fresh food which they prepare themselves on the premises every morning.

Said Rachel: “It’s gone tremendously well and we have had excellent feedback from our customers. Mum and I have always loved cooking and when this shop came up, we both seized the opportunity.

“We offer a range of traditional food, such as home-made cakes, sausage rolls, quiches, soups, jacket potatoes, panninis and sandwiches. Our menu reflects the seasons, so we will soon be serving casseroles and stews .

“We choose to use local suppliers. Our butcher, Kew Butchers, is just 25 metres away and we also use Smiths the Bakers and Tropic Coffee Ltd in Lynn.”

Part of the premises also contains a gift shop and goods for sale are all made by craftspeople living within a 20-mile radius. Products for sale include greeting cards, jewellery, and all kinds of hand-sewn items such as peg bags, cushions and aprons.

Jane and Rachel have just launched a home delivery service in East and West Rudham. Said Rachel: “It’s something we wanted to do for the community, so that people who can’t get out easily, perhaps the elderly or parents at home with young children, have the option of having a hot meal delivered to their door. They can pre-order from our menu and then we deliver on Thursdays, with a delivery charge of £1 per household. We will trial this service and may take it further afield.”

Jane, is a retired junior school teacher, who lives in East Rudham, where Rachel grew up. Rachel and her husband, Simon, with whom she also runs an electrical business, WSR Electrical Ltd, decided to move back to East Rudham when the coffee and gift shop became an option.

Jane’s Coffee Corner is open 9.30am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday and 9.30am-3pm on Sundays.