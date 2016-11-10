MP hopes to ‘secure’ Downham Market pub site’s future

South West Norfolk’s MP said she has called a meeting with officials following the decision to close an award-winning pub in Downham to “secure” the site’s future.

Liz Truss explained that she understands the loss that residents and commuters will feel now the Railway Arms on platform one of Downham train station has ceased trading.

She said: “I was very disappointed by the closure of the Railway arms and station café. I am a regular commuter between Downham and London so I know the closure will be a great loss to the community and rail travellers.

“I have called a meeting with Govia Thameslink, the managing agents and local representatives to try andd secure future operations at the site.”

It comes after staff at the pub announced its closure a few weeks ago, citing a rent increase as the reason for ceasing trading.

Ian Pinches, who owned the Railway Arms, said the rent hike would make affect the viability of the business, and is due to receive a Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) award for the business on Friday, November 18.

There had been speculation that a Costa Coffee would open on the site, but a spokeswoman for the coffee giant said: “This site is not currently one we have on our acquisitions planner, and therefore I can confirm we won’t be opening a Costa there.”