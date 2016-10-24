MP sees good work of King’s Lynn TSB branch

MP Henry Bellingham visited his local TSB branch at Market Place, Lynn, to hear how its Partners are supporting the local community. During the visit, Henry met with TSB’s East Anglia area director, Chris Healey, and bank manager, Nancy Bainbridge.

Chris and Nancy explained to Mr Bellingham how TSB is the bank that only serves local customers and local businesses, in order to fuel local economies, and so help create thriving local communities right across Britain.

Mr Bellingham said: “I was very impressed with the support that TSB provides the local community and we also discussed their support for local charities.

“Their chosen charity for 2016 is the King’s Lynn Contact Centre, and I certainly applaud this choice as I helped to launch their work in Lynn back in 2012.”

Chris Healey said: “We want to better serve our customers – this is really important to the team here in King’s Lynn. We were delighted to meet with Mr Bellingham and explain how TSB is supporting our customers and our local community, not only here, but right across Britain.

Pictured above, third from right, is MP Henry Bellingham with officials from the TSB branch in Lynn.