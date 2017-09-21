MP visits Mars Food’s new £23 million manufacturing lines at King’s Lynn site

Yesterday Sir Henry Bellingham MP visited Mars Food UK’s site at Lynn in celebration of National Rice Week – and viewed its new production line that will help to meet the demand for Uncle Ben’s® Ready to Heat rice across the UK market.

The culmination of three years’ work and investment in its site, the investment reconfirms Mars Food UK’s commitment to the local community in Lynn where it has been operating for more than 50 years.

The visit comes as Mars Food announces that all of its basmati rice, sold under the world’s largest rice brand, UNCLE BEN’S®, and the SEEDS OF CHANGE® brand is now sourced from farmers who are working towards the Sustainable Rice Platform’s (SRP) standard for sustainable rice – a first in the global rice industry. This is the first major step in Mars Food’s industry-leading goal to source 100 per cent of its rice from Sustainable Rice Platform farmers by 2020.

Sir Henry, MP for North West Norfolk, said: “This recent £23 million investment in their Lynn plant sends an incredibly strong signal that Mars believe that West Norfolk is a really good place to expand a world class business. I am also delighted that over the past year or so they have taken on 40 new employees who are all in high quality jobs on above-average wages.”

Last year, the Lynn site also unveiled its new state-of-the-art office facilities which include a ‘living green roof’, gymnasium and canteen, as well as meeting rooms aimed at helping boost employees’ wellbeing and engagement at work. The space has been designed to attain the US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification. Innovative solutions have been incorporated into the facility’s design and construction to reduce energy and water use and to manage waste as sustainably as possible.