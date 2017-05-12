Multi-million King’s Lynn business centre scoops award

A multi-million business centre on the edge of Lynn has been handed a prestigious architectural award.

The King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) scooped the commercial prize at the Royal Institute for Chartered Surveyors East of England awards.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday night.

Judges described the centre as a “landmark building for King’s Lynn which can be seen on approach into the town and from wider afield.”

They added: “The building provides an impressive home for start-up businesses and an environment second to none in the area.

“Walking the building really gives you a feel for wanting to work there and be a part of what is clearly a dynamic and diverse place to start your enterprise.”

Kevin Horne, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Enterprise Services (NWES), which runs the building, said: “We are delighted that the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre and architects Feilden & Mawson have been recognised by RICS East of England.”

“This prestigious award is testament to an extraordinary team effort in delivering this unique building.

“The KLIC project has been an exemplar of success through partnership and collaboration with particular thanks to Feilden & Mawson, RG Carter, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, and Alistair Beales and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”

Businesses have now been operating out of KLIC for more than a year.

The Nar Ouse Way complex, which cost around £5 million to build, was officially opened last summer.

The centre welcomed its first royal visitor in March when the Duke of York toured the site.