Mum and daughter relaunch cafe at car auction site in King’s Lynn

Mother and daughter Jackie and Andrea Lorking have become business partners by relaunching the cafe at Anglia Car Auctions in Beveridge Way,

Hardwick Narrows Industrial Estate, Lynn. They opened AJ’s Cafe, named after their initials, in November serving refreshments on auction days, but last week extended their opening times to offer breakfast and lunches five days a week as well. Said Andrea: “We offer quality food, which is all locally sourced. We have had very positive feedback from our customers and are going from strength to strength.” From Monday to Friday the cafe is open 9.30pm-2pm and the menu includes several traditional breakfast options plus hot or cold lunch choices such as fresh rolls, burgers and chips. On auction nights the cafe opens at 4.30pm and has a specials board offering hot meals such as lasagne, roasts, and curries.