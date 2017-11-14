Name the baby competition at King’s Lynn financial planning business Ring Associates

Lynn financial planning and wealth management business Ring Associates had a “baby-face challenge” for visitors at its recent open day.

Guests visiting the Tuesday Market Place offices were asked to take part in a competition to identify Ring Associates members of staff from photographs of them taken when they were babies.

Director Steven Watling presented the winners with prizes. In first place taking home a Samsung Galaxy tablet was Pauline Lester, second was Jodi Ashton-Leatherland who received £100 in vouchers to spend at Congham Hall Secret Garden Spa and third was Julie Gladman, who won £50 in vouchers for the Market Bistro Restaurant.

More than 100 people attended the open day last month to mark Ring Associates’s 15 years in business, including Borough Mayor Carol Bower.