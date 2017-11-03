Narborough fitness studio offers free classes to mark first anniversary and boosts funds for charity

A fitness and dance business at Narborough is celebrating its first anniversary with a fundraising open weekend.

Sam Clipperton opened The Workshop Fitness Studios at The Maltings in November 2016 and can look back at the last 12 months with growing confidence for the future.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 11 and 12 she is holding a variety of classes for existing and new clients to try out for free. Donations can be made to West Norfolk Mind.

Said Sam: “Looking back over the first year, it’s gone very well and has proved more popular than I could have imagined.

“I always wanted it to be a place where people felt comfortable and I think that there is a very pleasant atmosphere.

“The classes cover all kinds of exercise including yoga, boot camp, personal training, dance and fitness, and they are open to all ages.”

The studios are open Monday to Friday and at weekends, Sam is usually catching up on admin and planning lessons for the week ahead to ensure that there’s plenty of variety in the classes.

“I like to keep the classes interesting and offer different content each time. I am hoping to develop and expand the business further in the future,” she said.

The sessions during the open weekend will each run for 45 minutes.

They should be booked in advance either by sending an email to sam@theworkshopfitness.co.uk or through the website www.theworkshopfitness.co.uk

Sam, a former pupil of Springwood High School, studied dance and musical theatre at the Bird College in London.