Narford firm Crane Garden Buildings wins top award at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Narford business Crane Garden Buildings is celebrating success at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show having bagged a top award for the fourth time in a row.

Today the timber building company found out it had won the 5 Star Tradestand award for their display, which included a luxurious garden room with veranda as the main attraction, with a cobbled pathway leading up to the building, surrounded by a garden with flower beds made from corrugated steel.

Peter Mortin, Crane’s national sales manager, designed the garden, and said he wanted it to be achievable for everyone and leave visitors inspired. He said: “All of the plants we use in the display are easy to obtain and grow, so everybody who has a Crane garden building knows that they can also achieve the garden to complement it.”

Nick and James Crane, the company partners, are both delighted and said: “After four years, it is still a very humbling award to win at this most prestigious of flower shows, and as usual, our manufacturing, installation and gardening teams have all done amazing jobs to get us here.”

This year’s building represented country elegance, with cedar shingle tiles on the roof and Georgian windows adding a traditional touch. It had been painted in two contrasting colours.

The plants used are full of colour, helping to epitomise a luscious spring garden. Its planting included the greens of ferns, various grasses and hostas, different purples with lavender, acers and scabious, with pinks, yellows, and the occasional white of daisies and the vibrant red of azaleas.

Once the Chelsea Flower Show is over it will be moved to one of Crane Garden Buildings’ Show Centres, in Newbury, Berkshire, where it will be on show.

Crane Garden Building is a family-run business which has been hand-making high quality timber buildings for over 40 years.

Each Crane Garden Building is exceptional and unrivalled using the top quality timber and materials. Skilled joiners hand make each building in their workshop to meet with customers’ exacting requirements.