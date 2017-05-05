Narford’s Crane Garden Buildings designs a new garden to feature at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Preparations for the world-famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show are well under way at Narford-based Crane Garden Buildings which is hoping this year to add to its collection of awards gained there in the past.

Peter Mortin, who is national sales manager for the Narford Road business, has designed the garden which is filled with plants sourced from local nurseries.

Walks with his dogs along the North Norfolk coast helped inspire some of the features. He spotted an old rusty beach hut on one of his walks which gave him the idea to incorporate metal corrugated sheeting which form a wall around the circular flower beds.

His display surrounds a grand garden room with a veranda, approached by paving. The room has cedar shingle tiles on the roof and Georgian windows and is painted in earthy neutral grey and vibrant white.

Peter said: “We love the Chelsea Flower show – it is such a stunning show in the gardening year and it attracts people from across the country. This year we will be showing our garden room with veranda set in its own wonderful garden, complete with walls, raised beds and cobble paths.

“We are trying to give the visitor inspiration and ideas to let them realise what anybody could create in their own garden. When we design the show garden, it is different to many of the other Chelsea Flower Show gardens, as we only use plants which are easy to obtain and grow so everybody who has a Crane Garden Building knows that they can also achieve the garden to complement it.

Peter said he was trying to capture the freshness of new spring growth. He said: “I will be combining soft contrasting foliage with complementing flowers in whites, delicate blues, lilacs and mauves with hints of bright yellows. One of the focal points will be a drift of traditional foxgloves for height at the back of borders combined with beautiful acers the Japanese Maples.”

This is Crane’s 11th year of displaying at the Chelsea Flower Show, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday, May 23-27, and it has won awards for the past six years, including for the past two years the 5 Star Tradestand Award.

Last year after the flower show Crane’s winning garden was donated to Tapping House, Norfolk Hospice, at Hillington, where Peter has led a band of volunteers over two years to help design and landscape the grounds at the Wheatfields site.

Crane’s was founded over 45 years ago by David Crane whose sons, Nick and James are company partners. The business makes garden sheds, summerhouses, workshops, garden rooms, studios, offices, and greenhouses all hand crafted at the Norfolk site.