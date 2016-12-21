‘National divorce day’ looms in New Year

Family dispute specialists at Norfolk Family Mediation service are preparing for their busiest fortnight of the year, as couples across the county make it their New Year resolution to go their own separate ways.

January 4th is known nationally as National divorce day and it is the day when the highest number of couples separate.

Staff at Norfolk Family Mediation service, a charity, are asking couples who may have found Christmas the final straw for their releationships, to consider family mediation, a process used to settle finance, property and parenting issues, through negotiation, rather than battling it out in court.

January sees a traditional rise in divorce and separation, as families emerge from the festive season having been battered by pressures on finances and relationships that have endured for some time but have been highlighted during the holiday.

Simon Pickering, Development Director at the charity, said: “Our professional mediators are on new year alert, expecting a flood of enquiries. There will be many local couples who will decide to separate over the coming weeks, but they’ll need more information about their options. It’s important they consider all the possible ways they can make positive arrangements for parenting, property and finance”.

“Many couples think they must head off to a solicitor to prepare for a very expensive and protracted courtroom confrontation in which they can achieve a ‘victory’ over their ex. But there is a better way to manage your separation, and if you open your eyes to family mediation you’ll find it much quicker, much cheaper and much less stressful. Professional mediators are highly skilled third party negotiators with experience in helping families create long-term solutions that work well for their particular circumstances.”

Legal Aid remains available for family mediation.

Anyone wanting to know more can contact Norfolk Family Mediation Service by phone on 01603 620588 or email admin@norfolkmediation.co.uk or visit www.norfolkmediation.co.uk