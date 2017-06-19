Nationwide Building Society stages event in King’s Lynn to help potential first-time buyers

Prospective first-time buyers who want to find out more about the journey to owning their home are invited to an event in Lynn which will address key points about what’s involved.

The event which is taking place at Knights Hill Hotel on the evening of Monday, July 10, has been organised by Lynn’s branch of the Nationwide Building Society.

Knights Hill Hotel and Spa.

An overall view of the mortgage market will be explained. where to obtain a mortgage, affordability, schemes available, credit ratings and the application process.

Said senior branch manager Stacey Kemp: “This is a great event for any first time buyers who are looking to get on the property ladder and wanting to learn more about the different schemes potentially available to them.”

The mortgage masterclass is at 6.30pm but refreshments are served from 6pm. Afterwards there will be a question and answer session and the chance to speak to a mortgage consultant.

The event is free, but places need to be reserved by calling 0800 554 0607 or email stacey.kemp@nationwide.co.uk