Negotiation is key for West Norfolk commerce on passage to Brexit

Current events point to the importance of talking matters through when it comes to getting things done. It’s about negotiation.

Right now Brexit is all about negotiation. Our “leaders” are sailing in uncharted waters. They’re negotiating with 27 countries on unprecedented issues. It’s tough.

It’s tough for business too. Every business person who exports to Europe, or anywhere else, has to negotiate, not just with each country but with each customer within each country. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that it’s commerce, and the people who drive it, who have to negotiate all day every day in order to make things happen.

Let’s not forget either that commerce can’t do it alone. Infrastructure, technology, strategic direction – they’re all essential requirements from government, whoever is at Westminster, and it’s very much part of our role as the Chamber to ensure that you, the practitioners of commerce in West Norfolk, are heard and listened to.I’ll be doing all I can to ensure that we are taken notice of.

That might mean we have to adjust some priorities. Fine, we can do negotiation. My track record is largely in the technology sector, but firmly in the entrepreneurial arena, and negotiating has been critical to successes. Believe me, back in the day, talking with a multiple of financial service companies, some of whom were formed 300 years prior and still using pencils, was a challenge. Convincing them that the internet was the future trading platform took a lot of negotiation. I enjoy it and I’ll call on all my experiences to support West Norfolk’s commerce and steer us through, these uncharted waters.