Networking is key for new businesses in West Norfolk

So, you have taken that leap of faith and, after the planning, sleepless nights and feelings of self-doubt, you are suddenly a new business owner.

You may feel proud and excited; the business plan has been completed and the financial forecasting appears positive and reflects the profits from a long line of customers ready to buy into your product or service.

But just where are these hungry customers going to come from? Your website is up and running and your social media is hitting the brief, however an opportunity that can be overlooked is networking.

I have often found myself at a networking event adjusting my name tag and glancing around the room seeking the eye of a familiar or friendly face. Fortunately, modern technology has afforded us the opportunity to pull out our mobile comforter allowing us to scroll away the time. Even if you consider yourself an extrovert, networking events can still feel challenging if you are forced from your comfort zone.

Networking is necessary in today’s business environment, so evaluate the quality of your connections and focus on making important introductions. Attend events which are right for you and your business, as time management is a key factor to your success. In general, your goals when networking should be focused on mentoring and learning, and not on selling.

But be positive, confident, never feel intimidated, and aim high. Always remember that even within our technologically focused 21st century, the old adage still remains ‘it’s not what you know, it’s who you know’.

Here at the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre, we regularly hold networking events covering a variety of sectors and subjects. Visit www.nwes.org.uk and start practicing your networking techniques as your business goes from strength to strength.

To find out how Nwes can help you to start or grow your business, call 08456 099 991.