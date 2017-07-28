New 24-hour fitness club due to open in King’s Lynn

Round-the-clock opportunities for fitness enthusiasts will be available when Lynn’s first 24-hour gym is set to open in September.

Anytime Fitness club will be opening its doors in September at St Hilary Trade Park, Hardwick Road, where building work on two units was due to begin this week.

The Anytime Fitness team, Nicholas Ward sales consultan), Joe Racey general manager, Nicole Butler sales consultant/personal trainer, Jamie Robinson sales consultant/personal trainer) and Daniel Lunn sales consultant.

The new business, which is a franchise, has already created five new jobs with two further positions planned once the gym is up and running.

During the past three weeks the club’s general manager, Joe Racey, and his sales team of four, have been based at a shop in Lynn’s Norfolk Street promoting the gym and offering discounts.

Said Joe: “There has been a lot of interest and a big uptake on a special discount for the first 100 members. People seem interested in the fact that it’s a 24-hour facility. It means that shift workers, for example, could go to the gym at midnight and work out in a virtual class.”

Customers would be able to access the building with a key fob given when joining.

Work on converting two units into one is due to finish in mid-August followed by the installation of equipment. “It will have all the latest gear. There will be a studio, cardio equipment and resistance machines. In September, we are looking to recruit two personal trainers who will give personalised plans for each individual,” said Joe.