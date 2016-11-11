New accessories shop Morgan Taylor opens in King’s Lynn

Ladies are loving the new handbags and accessories shop Morgan Taylor, which has just opened in Lynn’s New Conduit Street.

Store manager Charlotte Seekings, said in the first two weeks of trading there had been plenty of positive feedback. “We have had lots of compliments from the ladies, who are just loving the range of products. We’ve also pointed out to the men that there is a range of items for them too.

“There are all sorts of products for sale, which include Morgan Taylor bags, wallets, purses, jewellery, scarves, backpacks, children’s shoes, adults’ boots and glove and hat sets in time for winter.”

The shop is the fourth to be opened by David and Jane Taylor, whose other three, called Eye Candy, are based in Grimsby, Great Yarmouth and Boston.

Five new permanent jobs have been created in Lynn and the business is aiming to develop its chain in the future, said Charlotte.