New accountancy business launches in King’s Lynn

New firm TaxAssist Accountants dedicated to providing support for small businesses has just opened in Lynn.

Simon Hunt, who has over 20 years working in the finance sector, has launched the business and is already recruiting three team members.

Simon, who is a chartered management accountant, said: “I have a strong entrepreneurial spirit and have always wanted to have my own business. After years of working for others and the past three years working as a self-employed financial consultant, I decided now was the time to start my own accountancy practice.

“Having begun my own career as an accounts apprentice, as well as the two full-time qualified staff I’m looking to recruit, I’m keen to employ an apprentice to learn on the job and who I can support through their AAT studies.”

A member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT), Simon has opened the office in King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) and is planning an official opening event in the new year.

“The office is in a great location with loads of free parking, making it accessible for small business owners and, with it being just off the A47, it has great transport links to the surrounding areas.”

TaxAssist Accountants King’s Lynn specialises in providing accountancy services, tax returns, payroll, bookkeeping, tax savings and tax advice to small businesses.