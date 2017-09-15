New beds store opens in King’s Lynn High Street

New Lynn High Street shop Divine Beds Direct was officially opened on Saturday by Mike Taylor, chief executive of the charity Bridge for Heroes in the town, which the business has chosen to support.

Mr Taylor, a borough councillor, cut the ribbon to the store which offers all kinds of beds ranging from single to superking size. It is the second shop launched by David Lyles this year who set up his first in Colchester. Said David: “Sales have been really positive. It’s been a promising start and I am feeling very confident about the future here in Lynn. We shall be sponsoring Bridge for Heroes for the next five years, by holding a raffle every quarter.” The shop, is open 9am-4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm on Sunday and closed on Mondays.