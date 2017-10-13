New branch of Smiths the Bakers set to open in King’s Lynn High Street

Have your say

A new branch of Smiths the Bakers is due to be officially opened by West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower on Tuesday.

The shop at 1 High Street, an additional outlet for the firm of bakers which has a shop on London Road, will be run by Cheryl Rix, daughter of Paul Brandon, a director of the business along with Sue Cobb.

Cheryl’s mum, Teresa Brandon, will also be helping to man the shop which will open Monday to Saturday 8.30am-3pm.

Traditional bread, cakes, savouries and freshly-made sandwiches and rolls will be on sale along with homemade jams and chutney and locally produced honey.

It will also be offering a bespoke service for celebration cakes, such as for birthdays and weddings.

Business will continue as usual at the London Road premises.