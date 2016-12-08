New business in King’s Lynn offers removal of unwanted tattoos

Unwanted tattoos and a range of skin treatments are being offered by a new business just launched in Lynn.

Kings Lasers has been set up by Peter O’Donnell, who operates his clinic at St Ann’s House in St Ann’s Street.

Peter, a former kitchen manager, has received training and qualifications to operate a state-of the art laser which can get rid of tattoos and remove pigment, spots and unwanted hair. He can also provide vascular therapy and skin rejuvenation treatment.

He said: “People who want tattoos treated are often people who had them done when they were younger and find it doesn’t suit them when they have got older. Or some want the existing design modified or partially removed enabling the tattoo to be further developed.”

The Q-switched laser which Peter uses produces extremely short pulses of high-energy, light. This light is absorbed strongly by the tiny particles of tattoo pigment, but not very well by the surrounding skin. The tattoo pigment particles break down and minute particles are targeted by the body’s own immune system and removed.

Rarely do professional tattoos disappear after one treatment and usually several sessions are needed but a consultation beforehand, which is free, will provide a clearer picture of what is required.

A skin rejuvenation facial treatment is proving popular, said Peter. “It’s called Black Doll because of the application of a black carbon gel, which is allowed to dry and then is removed with the laser. It’s a non-invasive and pain-free laser treatment that is great for treating minor skin imperfections and giving skin a glow from within. It reduces acne scars and also fine lines and wrinkles.”

Kings Lasers can be contacted on 07454925618 or via email enquiries@kingslasers.co.uk For more details about the treatments visit the website www.kingslasers.co.uk