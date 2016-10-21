New candle and homewares shop The Java Store in King’s Lynn gets off to flying start

Newly launched in Lynn’s Norfolk Street, The Java Store, which stocks an array of candles, handmade soaps, and homewares exceeded its targets within a week of opening.

Business owner Howard Webb, whose first Java Store opened in Castle Mall, Norwich, eight years ago, said response had been positive. He said: “We have got off to a strong start with good numbers through the doors and customers are loving the products. Yankee Candles and Woodwick Candles are a large part of our stock, but we have many other goods, such as picture frames, money boxes and bath bombs which are proving very popular.”

The store has created five new jobs, is set to take on a further three employees and will be recruiting temporary staff in the lead-up to Christmas.

Next week the store is running a party promotion in Lynn and at the other Java Stores in Norwich, Ipswich and Cambridge. If customers spend £30 on Yankee Candles or £40 in store, then they will receive a free goodie bag worth £25. The promotion begins on Thursday, October 27, and runs until Sunday, October 30.