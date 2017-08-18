New chairman takes over as head of New Anglia Skills Board

The New Anglia Skills Board for Norfolk and Suffolk has a new chairman at the helm who aims to build on significant progress achieved since it was first set up in 2014.

Former chief executive of the Ipswich Building Society Paul Winter is taking over the post from Adnams chief executive Andy Wood.

Andy has overseen numerous strategic skills initiative in both counties, including multi-million pound investments at the College of West Anglia, East Coast College, Easton and Otley College and West Suffolk College. Other initiatives he has been involved with include the development of the New Anglia Youth Pledge Marque, awarded to businesses which make commitments to apprenticeships and work experience.

He was also behind the signing of sector skills plans in construction and health and social care, with further plans being drawn up for a range of other sectors, including energy, food, drink, agriculture and ICT.

Andy, who took on the role of skills board chair after three years as the inaugural chair of New Anglia Local Entreprise Partnership, said: “We’ve achieved a tremendous amount in the last three years thaks to the hard work and dedication of my colleagues on the Skills Board and our local authority partners.

“I leave the board in good hands and wish Paul every success as he brings all his experience to continue driving forward our skills agenda.”

Paul, who retired from the Ipswich Building Society last year, said the board had grown in effectiveness during the last three years and was keen to continue its important work.