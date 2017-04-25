New chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce announced at West Norfolk Business Breakfast in King’s Lynn

The Norfolk Chamber Board has appointed successful Norfolk entrepreneur Chris Sargisson as the new chief executive to succeed Caroline Williams, who is stepping down after 17 years in the role.

Jonathan Cage, Norfolk Chamber President said: “We wish our current chief executive Caroline all the best in her new career. She has played a key role in the success of the Norfolk Chamber since 2000 so it’s been an extremely important exercise to select the right candidate both to build on Caroline’s many achievements and take this important organisation forward.”

Chris Sargisson will head Norfolk’s premier biggest business membership organisation starting in June. Said Jonathan: “He strikes the right balance of proven business experience and successful entrepreneurial behaviour.”

Chris was educated and lives in Norwich with his wife and two children. He worked in the 1990s shaping Norwich Union Direct before leaving to set up and launch its4me plc, one of the UK’s most successful online car insurance brokers and major Norwich employer.

Chris also created House Revolution, one of the UK’s first online estate agencies, alongside running his own business consultancy practice which has helped organisations of all sizes across the UK.