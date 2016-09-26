New crane at Port of Lynn is part of £1b investment programme

The Port of Lynn is set to receive a new hydraulic crane as part of a £1 billion investment programme across Associated British Ports sites.

ABP has ordered five new cranes costing £6 million which will be used across the group. Lynn is due have a 120M Mantsinen wheeled machine installed.

ABP Short Sea Ports Director Andrew Harston said: “ABP is dedicated to putting our customers first. That is why we are continuing to invest in brand-new equipment and technology to ensure we can offer our customers the highest possible standards of service and innovative solutions.

“We have been pleased to work with Cooper Specialised Handling. Each port has its own handling needs dependent on vessel sizes, load commodities and in some cases, very specific ground loading requirements.”

Tony Rooney, managing director of Cooper Specialised Handling, was keen to clarify the methodology of the process, saying: “This wasn’t a single contract for five machines, but rather five individual contracts each involving the provision of one crane.

“The five ABP sites had complete freedom of choice in terms of their handling solution and we are delighted that, completely independently, each port selected Mantsinen as its preferred equipment.”

Cooper will begin delivering the cranes from next month.

Amongst the five new cranes will be the Mantsinen 200M, the world’s largest hydraulic crane, which will be operated at the Port of Garston. The 280-tonne crane will be first 200M to come to the UK.