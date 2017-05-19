New cycle shop opens in Downham High Street

Newly opened M Bikes in Downham High Street has many spokes to its business wheel, offering cycles, accessories, maintenance and personal training.

The shop which can be found upstairs at 6 High Street is managed by Martin Foreman, whose friend is director, Chris Peach, who also owns Marshland Stoves, located downstairs.

All kinds of cycling equipment can be found in store and, for those buying bikes, a “bespoke” fitting service is provided. Said Martin: “We can set bikes up for the individual, make necessary adjustments and then encourage people to go out for a ride with us and find out if it suits. If it does, then we can order the bike set up with their dimensions, so upon collection they can literally ride out into the street.”

Martin, who is a qualified instructor in bike mechanics for City and Guilds Level 2 and above, is also a personal trainer and is using his experience to help coach people in triathlon and cycle training. A corner of the shop is being fitted with equipment specifically designed for this activity.

Said Martin: “Since we opened last month, I have been going out with people on rides and this has also led to workshop bookings where people have wanted maintenance or repairs carried out.

“We can cater for all kinds of bikes, from road bikes to kiddies bikes.”

M Bikes has been accepted onto three cycle to work schemes, which encourages employees to make a healthier journey to work which is more environmentally friendly. It is also a supporter of the charity East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.