New digital hub enterprise is set to encourage wide range of artists

A new business set up by a Lynn man could enable artists and musicians to showcase their work and develop enterprises of their own.

Mike Cobb-Pernak, has had a career spanning four decades teaching visuals arts in further and higher education and has just set up Team Creativity, a free digital hub.

Said Mike: “Team Creativity encourages artists and designers, performers and musicians from all creative industries to showcase their portfolios, promoting their ideas and talents. I hope that this new project will help to promote and inspire.”

The website offers a no fee e-commerce shop, which provides a platform to market and sell their work. Additionally, the site hosts a jobs board, in collaboration with Vivico Recruitment, and an opportunities board advertising internships across all sectors of the creative industries.

The goal is to enable creative people to achieve their vision – something that Mike feels passionate about, particularly as the arts has been less prominent in the school curriculum in recent years. “The current shrinking of arts in the curriculum is not only damaging to our young peoples’ development, but raises the question of who will be attending galleries and museums in the future,” said Mike.

In order to turn his idea into reality, Mike contacted enterprise agency Nwes, and business advisor, Stephen Davies supported him through the steps of launching Team Creativity. This included applying for a Start Up Loan.

“In addition to the Start Up Loan, I received 100 hours of advice and guidance from a really helpful business advisor who believes in the business idea.

He has also taken advantage of virtual office solutions through the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre, and is open to the possibility of taking office space at the business centre in the future, depending on the growth of the business. For further information, visit www.teamcreativity.co.uk

Stephen Davies said: “Mike is an extremely focused and committed individual with the ability to view businesses and opportunities through an entrepreneurial lens. He has considerable experience within his chosen field and always adopts a proactive and can-do attitude.”

“There is a good opportunity for growth within the business and Mike is already thinking of ways in which this may happen.”