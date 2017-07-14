New evnets lined up at family creative arts cafe in King’s Lynn

New creative arts and wellbeing cafe in Lynn, Maggie and the Dragon, is the first of its kind in the town and is proving popular with families.

The cafe was opened in April at Hanse House on the South Quay by first-time parents Michael Chivers and Mercy Kaggwa, who have a 15-month-old son, Beaumont.

He was the inspiration for the cafe, which combines family friendly food in a relaxed atmosphere and a community arts space.

Said Mercy: “When I was pregnant and on maternity leave, I struggled to find affordable healthy food and somewhere comfortable to sit and breastfeed, and more recently where Beaumont could crawl around and not annoy other diners.

“The cafe encourages families to take part in activities together, such as our flexibility classes and various creative sessions.”

Michael added: “Art should be accessible and open to everyone, especially early years children who are developing an understanding of the world around them.

“We want to encourage people to express themselves though all mediums from cooking, yoga, painting, acting, storytelling, dance and playing games.”

Mercy is head chef at Maggie and the Dragon and serves a variety of Afro-Carribean food for meat-eaters, vegetarians and vegans, with the emphasis on tasty healthy fare.

This includes freshly cooked hot flat breads, plantain, crispy okra and kale, jerk chicken and pulled pork.

Said Mercy: “We are not a restaurant, bar or pub, but we will be hosting supper clubs. On August 30, we have German singer, Emiline Duplaix, who is a vegan, and she chose to perform for us at the cafe.” Poetry readings and book clubs are also being lined up over the coming months.

The regular calendar of events is varied and includes workshops plus yoga classes for children and adults, arts and crafts and music, including a “dad’s disco” which Michael set up.

“There is simply nothing quite like our cafe anywhere in town and it offers the opportunity for people to come along and learn in a fun environment,” said Michael.”

The cafe is open Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am-4pm and on Saturdays 10.30am-4pm. It can be contacted on 01553 777159.