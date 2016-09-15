New family dry cleaning business opens in King’s Lynn town centre

A family-run dry cleaning shop has seen business take off since opening its doors in Lynn High Street.

The Dry Cleaning and Laundry Co is run by Sarah Partridge, her daughter, Anne, and daughter-in-law Sara Partridge. The shop is the second one for Sarah, who has run Watton Dry Cleaners for 15 years.

Said Anne: “Since we opened we have been really busy and have had lots of positive feedback from customers. We all live in the Lynn area and decided that to open a shop in Lynn was the next logical step for the business.”

Another family member, her brother, Colin, an engineer, has also been involved by installing all the equipment and fitting out the premises.

The business offers cleaning services for both commercial customers and individuals. It cleans a wide range of items, including clothes, wedding gowns, duvets and bedding. It also offers a free collection and delivery service for bulk orders, such as hotel laundry.

There is also a loyalty card scheme and, during September, a promotional discount is on offer.

In addition to the Lynn and Watton shops, the business has agencies in Swaffham and Dereham and is about to open another shortly at RAF Marham.