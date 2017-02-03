New financial planning business launches at farm in Narborough

Little did a teenager dream that the Narborough farm where he called in to inquire about part time work would end being the home of his own financial planning business.

A few months ago, Jonathan Smith set up Chalk Farm Financial Planning, which is an Associate Partner Practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management, having started his career in financial services 14 years ago.

Said Jonathan: “That one day, when I called at the farm, has been the single biggest influence of my life. I married the boss’s daughter, Kylie, live on the farm and have two beautiful children. It was obvious to me when starting my own business that it had to be called Chalk Farm Financial Planning.”

Initially Jonathan began his career working for a major high street bank and soon decided that he wanted to be a financial advisor, working and supporting clients through the complexities of financial planning. His last ten years have been spent as a qualified financial advisor, a role which he ended up carrying out within the private banking division of a bank in Lynn and surrounding area.

He said: “I set up Chalk Farm Financial Planning to look after people properly, which to me means being accessible – they have my mobile phone number and the office number, none of this ‘press button 1, press button 2.

“I can establish a proper relationship with face-to-face service, where I get to know my clients over the long term and likewise, they really get to know me and my family too. This gives me the ability to now tailor how I work with my clients to help them meet their individual objectives.”

Jonathan can advise clients on planning for retirement, investment planning and transfering wealth to the next generation tax efficiently.

He said: “I am supported by my practice manager Tracy Knights, who provides invaluable office management support and an extra point of contact for clients.”

For more information, visit the website www.chalkfarmfinancial.co.uk or call 01760 339933.

The Partner Practice represents only St James’s Place Wealth Management plc (authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) for the purpose of advising solely on the Group’s wealth management products and services, more details of which are set out on the group’s website www.sjp.co.uk/products. The St James’s Place Partnership and the titles Partner and Partner Practiceare terms used to describe St James’s Place representatives.’